BravePicks 2016 - The Scribes Speak!

Aaron Small



Top 20 of 2016

1) THE DEAD DAISIES – Make Some Noise (SPV / Spitfire)

2) TESTAMENT – Brotherhood Of The Snake (Nuclear Blast)

3) MEGADETH – Dystopia (T-Boy / UMe)

4) ANTHRAX – For All Kings (Nuclear Blast)

5) METALLICA – Hardwired… To Self- Destruct (Blackened)

6) AIRBOURNE – Breakin’ Outta Hell (Spinefarm)

7) DEVILMENT – II: The Mephisto Waltzes (Nuclear Blast)

8) BLACK STONE CHERRY – Kentucky (Mascot)

9) JACKYL – Rowyco (Mighty Loud)

10) WITCHERY – In His Infernal Majesty’s Service (Century Media)

11) VOLBEAT – Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie (Republic)

12) ZAKK WYLDE – Book Of Shadows II (eOne)

13) ALTER BRIDGE – The Last Hero (Universal)

14) SIXX: A.M. – Vol. 1 Prayers For The Damned (Eleven Seven)

15) SUPERJOINT – Caught Up In The Gears Of Application (Housecore)

16) PRONG – X – No Absolutes (Steamhammer)

17) CROWBAR – The Serpent Only Lies (eOne)

18) TREMONTI – Dust (Fret 12)

19) THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Who You Selling For (Razor & Tie)

20) ROB ZOMBIE – The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser (T-Boy / UMe)



Top 3 Concerts

GUNS N’ ROSES / ALICE IN CHAINS – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

KISS / THE DEAD DAISIES – Blue Cross Arena – Rochester, NY

WEDNESDAY 13 – The Rockpile – Toronto, ON

Top 5 Brave Embarrassments

BABYMETAL – Metal Resistance (RAL / Sony)

The most annoying and irritating novelty act ever.



SUICIDAL TENDENCIES – World Gone Mad (Suicidal Records)

“Clap Like Ozzy” – Mike Muir’s bandana must be on too tight.



HED(P.E.) – Forever (Pavement)

Nu metal, rap rock, reggae, and gangsta punk blended into one indigestible mess.



SURGICAL METH MACHINE – Surgical Meth Machine (Nuclear Blast)

The track “Unlistenable” sums it up rather nicely.



YASHIN – The Renegades (Columbia)

Paint by numbers pop metal collides with screaming temper tantrums, all so very childish.



What / Who Needs To Stop In 2017

Quiet Riot. This year will mark the tenth anniversary of vocalist Kevin DuBrow’s passing, and drummer Frankie Banali has enlisted yet another replacement singer. The movie was made, it’s time to ride off into the sunset and let the curtain close.



Thoughts On 2016

Without question, last year’s personal highlight was the Guns N’ Roses reunion. Admittedly, it wasn’t the complete Appetite or Illusion lineup, but seeing Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan back together again – sounding amazing – and playing sold out shows on the Not In This Lifetime Tour really was a dream come true. As if that monumental achievement wasn’t enough, Axl also toured with AC/DC, filling in for Brian Johnson who was forced to depart the band due to severe hearing loss.



Another surprise, but incredibly welcome reunion was The Misfits. For the first time in 33 years, Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only, and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein buried their differences to perform a pair of shows at Riot Fest Chicago and Denver – with Dave Lombardo (Slayer) on drums. Unfortunately, no further shows, or details of new music, have emerged.



Rounding out the year was arguably the biggest metal band on the planet, Metallica, with the release of their tenth studio album, Hardwired… To Self-Destruct. A double CD spanning 12 songs – and BraveWords had the world premiere of the “ManUNkind” video. Despite the fact that Kirk Hammett lost his cell phone, containing nearly 250 riff ideas, thereby eliminating him from the writing process, Hardwired… To Self-Destruct is easily the band’s best work since the self-titled (Black Album) in ’91. Metallica deservedly topped the charts around the globe, and played a few tiny club shows – including The Opera House in Toronto – with all proceeds going to charity.



Metal Predictions For 2017

Having heard the forthcoming Wednesday 13 album in its entirety, fans should prepare for an altogether heavier direction – think Pantera with a touch of Black Sabbath. The campy horror movie vibe has been replaced with serious riffs and no-nonsense lyrics. Also expect exciting new studio albums from: Arch Enemy, Carcass, Cradle Of Filth, Goatwhore, The Haunted, Lock Up, Six Feet Under, and Stone Sour. A rockin’ live album from The Dead Daisies is en route as well. And of course you can continue to count on BraveWords to provide the best hard rock and heavy metal content available online. A sincere thank you for reading and watching our coverage of the music we love so dearly!

