BravePicks 2017 - GOATWHORE's Vengeful Ascension #26
December 6, 2017, an hour ago
Another gruelling year of heavy metal mastery is almost over! And all the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to celebrate the winners and call out the not-so winners! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2017 throughout December! And once again our devout scribes put their collective metal minds together to build the ultimate lists including individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments, Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2018? and Metal Predictions For 2018. All will be showcased come the New Year!
'Tis the season to commence the good, bad and ugly of 2017! Let’s rock!
BravePicks 2017
26) GOATWHORE – Vengeful Ascension (Metal Blade)
And back with a vengeance they were…Goatwhore’s Vengeful Ascension rises to #26 on BravePicks 2017 . The New Orleans-based extreme metal band was in quite the demonic spirit loosely basing the album around Luciferian notions in title and spirit where the symbol of Lucifer serves not as a fiendish, all-destroying demon but rather an emancipator or guiding light. It's a theme of struggle and transcendence derived from John Milton's Paradise Lost epic, and one that has appeared, whether directly or indirectly, within Goatwhore works of the past. Sounds a bit heavy doesn’t it? But that’s how we want it!
Scribe Aaron Small was in praise of Vengeful Ascension in his review stating, “Ten tracks spanning 41 gloriously evil minutes; with elements of black, thrash, death, and even sludge combining to create a swirling maelstrom of bleak turmoil. It’s intense, intricate and involved.”
26) GOATWHORE - Vengeful Ascension (Metal Blade)
27) FIRESPAWN - The Reprobate (Century Media)
28) FIREWIND - Immortals (AFM)
29) VENOM INC. – Avé (Nuclear Blast)
30) THE HAUNTED - Strength In Numbers (Century Media)