BravePicks 2018 - GRUESOME's Twisted Prayers #29



Less than four short years into their career, Gruesome (featuring current and former members of Exhumed, Possessed, Malevolent Creation, etc.) returned with their second full-length sermon, Twisted Prayers. Twisted Prayers follows Death's paradigm shift during the Spiritual Healing era, incorporating more cerebral, melodic instrumentation with elements of thrash and thought-provoking, socially conscious lyrics.



Gruesome aren’t your standard death metal band. That’s because they exist for one reason only: as an homage to the mighty Death, plain and simple. Their latest album, Twisted Prayers, is—to sharpen this focus to an incredibly detailed point—a tip of the hat to Death’s Spiritual Healing record, and, much to guitarist/vocalist Matt Harvey’s surprise, is Gruesome’s finest moment yet.

“I was kinda surprised,” says Harvey, who also plays in Exhumed and many other extreme California-based bands. “I listen back to it and I'm like, ‘Man, this is our best album. I wasn't expecting that.’ (laughs) I thought [2016’s] Dimensions Of Horror was our best album, because it's the most raw, but this one is actually pretty fucking good.”

Harvey says that the unique nature of the band makes listening to their output a different experience for him. He says that “it’s almost like it’s not my own stuff, in a way.”

“It’s kind of, in more ways, easier for me to enjoy than my other bands because there's this level of detachment, but in another way it's also kind of easier to pick apart because it's not a Death album,” he says. “We're trying the best we can to make it a Death album you haven't heard before, and we're getting closer and closer to that goal.”



