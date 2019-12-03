BravePicks 2019 - SOILWORK's Verkligheten #29
December 3, 2019, 7 minutes ago
As Dark Angel famously said, “Time Does Not Heal”, but it certainly moves fast and here we are again, staring at our annual BravePicks countdown where the devout scribes at BraveWords get to stand up and shout! 2019, yet another banner year for extreme music, whether you call it heavy metal or not. We do, cuz we wear it on our sleeves! So the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to crown the winners and put the noose around the bands that truly let us down.
So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2019 each day in December!
Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2019? and Metal Predictions For 2020. All will be showcased come the New Year!
So let’s commence the good, bad and ugly of 2019! First up, the Top 30 releases of 2019!
BravePicks 2019
29) SOILWORK – Verkligheten (Nuclear Blast)
The machine keeps churning and turning as Sweden’s melodic metallers Soilwork shined a light upon Verkligheten. While vocalist Bjorn “Speed” Strid has kept us many guest vocal appearances and showing his love for ‘80s pop and rock with his other outfit The Night Flight Orchestra, the Swedes played it straight with this inspired new effort, and the first to feature new drummer Bastian Thusgaard.
Strid spoke about the album with BraveWords, and said about single “Full Moon Shoals”, “We had plans to make the first single a mid-tempo song, but 'Arrival' fit really well with the Swedish melancholic spaghetti western intro on the album (laughs). 'Full Moon Shoals'... I'm really proud of that song. I wrote everything for it from scratch, and it's probably one of the best songs I've written. It came together pretty quickly. I don't know if I'd been listening to Headless Cross a lot (laughs), but I wanted it to have that epic feel on the main riff. But when the chorus opens up it sounds very much like Soilwork. It's got a beautiful guitar melody. I really started playing guitar again when we were working on The Living Infinite, and I remember David's 'wow' reaction when I brought 'Full Moon Shoals' to him. That's an amazing confirmation coming from such an amazing guitarist."
BravePicks 2019 Top 30
1)
2)
3)
4)
5)
6)
7)
8)
9)
10)
11)
12)
13)
14)
15)
16)
17)
18)
19)
20)
21)
22)
23)
24)
25)
26)
27)
28)
29) SOILWORK - Verkligheten (Nuclear Blast)
30) MEMORIAM – Requiem For Mankind (Nuclear Blast)