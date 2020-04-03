Brazil’s TAURUS Reelase V Album; KRISIUN Vocalist ALEX CAMARGO Guests On Track

2020 is the moment for the release of V, the fifth album by the Brazilian thrash metal band Taurus. The album features Alex Camargo, bassist and vocalist of the band Krisiun, on the song “Existe Um Lugar?”, as well as Vulcano’s Luiz Carlos Louzada on “Dark Phoenix” and former Taurus vocalist Beto De Gásperis appears on the tracks "Mãos De Ferro" and "Mutation".

The entire visual conception of the disc, including the cover and booklet art, was handled by the renowned Brazilian visual artist Alcides Burn.

V arrives in CD format (under the label Dies Irae) and digital, on all digital music and streaming platforms. The disc was produced by Claudio Bezz, one of the founding members of Taurus, who also produced the previous disc, Fissura.

According to the members, the new songs have several varieties including some fast, others very heavy, and very contrasting. The impression of a sonority that values the heavy sound, combined with the sonorous aggressiveness typical of the style makes V a special chapter in the band's biography.

All the lyrics are thematic and the main focus is on the vision of the socio / political divisions that exist in the world today, and especially Brazil.

The first single released from the disc is "Existe Um Lugar?" with the participation of Alex Camargo (Krisiun). Is there "the" place of arrival in the battle of life? The lessons learned and the fears won during the walk are what matter. "... Live your stories and find out if there is a place," says the band.