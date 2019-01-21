BRET MICHAELS Masters Shovel Technique; Video

Bret Michaels has released the video below, stating: "It's funny how life comes full circle - my first job was shovelling driveways in Erie PA. North Coast Air helped us get out, but I added some shovelling skills. Might've been a bit of a challenge, but that's what life is about: staying positive & remaining #Unbroken! We've got a unique & fun #challenge of our own coming soon. Check back here on January 28th to get all the details. Trust me, you do NOT want to miss it!"

During a recent interview with Digital Journal, Bret revealed his plans for the future.

"I am working on some really creative things on the professional side," says Michaels. "I'm working with a gaming company for a game called 'Surviving The Rock.' It is an incredible, engaging and kick-ass game. I am also working on a theme park ride right now that is going to be pretty damn awesome."

He also says that his new song, "Unbroken", will be released at the beginning of 2019. He co-wrote the song with his daughter, Jorja Bleu, and he praised her for doing an "amazing job." "She played piano on it and she sang the harmonies with me. It was a great bonding experience. The song is about overcoming adversity," he said. "Hopefully, it will be out either in January or February."

In live news, Bret's next show is February 16th at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville, OR.