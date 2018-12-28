BRET MICHAELS Sends Nine-Year Old Girl To Disneyland

Addy Berria is not your average nine-year-old, reports Shirah Matsuzawa of Channel 7 KTVB. “She wasn’t given a long life to live and they told me not past two years old and she just turned nine in October,” Addy’s mother, Ashley Berria said. Addy was born with a lot of life challenges including scoliosis, epilepsy, a chromosome disorder and she's considered legally blind.

Her spirit also grabbed the attention of Bret Michaels when he performed at the Western Idaho Fair this past summer. The musician spotted Addy and her family and invited them over for a meet and greet. “We went in and he gave me a hug and grabbed Addy and kissed her on the forehead and said tell me about her. He just fell in love with her spirit and personality and he put us on stage for his concert that night,” Berria said.

But that wasn’t all. Bret Michaels then offered to take the family to Disneyland. “He said she's a rock star and she deserves this,” Berria said. Bret's Life Rocks Foundation paid for Addy, her mom and sister and two others to go to the happiest place on earth. “For someone like Bret to notice these little heroes, it's a very humbling experience,” Berria said.

