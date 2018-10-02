BUDDERSIDE - Motörhead Music Announces New Album Listening Party In North Hollywood This Wednesday

Motörhead Music/SL Music invite you to a very special evening. Budderside, the electric, eclectic, itinerant SoCal rock’n’rollers are celebrating their new record, produced by Jay Baumgardner, with a special listening party on Wednesday, October 3rd at 8 PM at NRG Recording Studios, 11128 Weddington Street in North Hollywood. A sampler of their new songs can be found below.

Below is the invite. No RSVP necessary, just show up!

“Our dream keeps coming true,” says Patrick Stone, Budderside’s effusive frontman and all-round raconteur. “First Lemmy signed us to Motörhead Music, we toured Europe, we played the Wacken Festival, we toured last summer with L.A. Guns, who we’ve been fans of since we were kids, and now our new record is done! It’s been surreal and extremely exciting!”

Budderside’s story, one of dreams, dedication, survival, struggle and eventual success makes them a people’s band through and through. Band members come from different parts of the US: bass player Stoneman from New Hampshire, drummer Rich Sacco from Buffalo, and guitar player and vocalist Patrick Stone from Northern California. The band’s first album, which came out last year, articulated their journey via a series of engaging, raging and rocking songs. The album even featured guest appearances by Phil Campbell of Motörhead on guitar, and Katja Rieckermann of Lady Gaga and Rod Stewart, on sax.



Recently, the band have also been delving into some deeper, darker and even heavier pockets for material, some of which fans will get to hear on this new record. “Our strength as a family, and love for our music enabled us to hit rock bottom and bounce,” says Stone, “and that momentum catapulted us all the way up.”



Patrick Stone: "On the Everything Louder Than Everyone Else tour, I was a roadie for Motörhead. Lemmy was always writing lyrics. Always. He was constantly handing me pages. 'What do you think of this?’ He’d say. Whether backstage, on the bus or at a truck-stop, I would sit where I stood and read intensely. I felt honored. 'Wow', I would say, truly in awe, I’d give him a “Thumbs Up”. We would go back and fourth about the different meanings his words would create, the depth and feelings behind where he was coming from and how I interpreted the lyrics. The more we spoke, the more the words meant and settled to stone. Pure TRUTH. Words to live by. At the end of the tour, Lemmy told me, 'You should be on stage, not behind it.' His words have echoed in my mind everyday since. And here we are. The last time the band saw Lemmy was at his 70th birthday bash. He sat on the balcony watching our entire set. As we played our hearts out, I screamed our truth, our lyrics. 'What do you think of this?’ I shouted, pointing up at my hero. His fire cold gaze upon us, with his hat down low and a sly grin on his face, Lem gave us a “thumbs up!”