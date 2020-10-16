BURNING WITCHES Launch Pre-Order For The Circle Of Five Vinyl EP; Announcement Video Streaming

Swiss heavy metal band, Burning Witches, has launched the pre-order for their The Circle Of Five vinyl EP. Accompanied by their mighty new Witch, Larissa, the ladies recorded their new masterpiece a few weeks ago, which will be released on December 4 via Nuclear Blast.

Vocalist Laura greets their fans:

This new masterpiece is available in two limited formats: A limited mint vinyl EP and a limited sparkle vinyl EP. Pre-order your copy of the The Circle Of Five vinyl EP in the format of your choice, here.

Says the band: “Due to a high demand of the fans, we are luckily able to release these special songs. The musical products of the current circumstances, are now available together on one vinyl EP. We love the fact that our devotees and the label still supports those unique vinyl releases! In these digitalized times, it is more important than ever!”

The Circle Of Five tracklisting:

Side A

"The Circle Of Five"

"We Eat Your Children" (live)

Side B

"Dance With The Devil" (live)

"Black Magic" (live)

"The Circle Of Five" video:



Lineup:

Laura - vocals

Romana - guitars

Larissa - guitars

Jay - bass

Lala - drums

(Photo - Line Hammett)