BURNING WITCHES Release Official Video For New Single "Circle Of Five"

Swiss heavy metal band Burning Witches has released a music video for their brand new single, "Circle Of Five". The ladies conquered the studio and recorded this new masterpiece accompanied by their new lead guitarrist Larissa, who joined them a few weeks ago.

Guitarist Romana comments: "We are hungry for action and are proud to present you this new song that reflects the band pretty well: it's a bit freaky - high on gain and shows that we are a strong unit again! This way we can go through good and bad times together! Larissa shows you here why she is the perfect person to play lead axe for us – please give her a warm welcome, she deserves the very best! And now enjoy this new riff-monster 'Circle of Five'!"

Watch the video below.

New Witch Larissa adds: "Today is a big day for me, yes it's out! After two productive and amazing days in the studio, here comes the first song and video I recorded with my sisters of Burning Witches. I'm heavily proud to be part of the 'Circle of Five' and the whole great metal family that belongs to the Witches. Enjoy and stay metal!!!”

Burning Witches will join the cult thrash metal legends Destruction at their upcoming show, which will take place at Junkyard, Dortmund (Germany) on September 25th. Get your tickets here.

Burning Witches manager and Destruction frontman Schmier comments: "Indeed the circle is now ccompleted with Larissa. It was amazing to see how the girls have been growing throughout the last months! This new song is a strong statement for the next album and the future of this bright shining HM diamond that the girls are! All hail to the Witches!"

Save the single on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer here: http://nblast.de/BW-TheCircleOfFive

Burning Witches recently released their Corona Acoustic Session on most streaming platforms. The band was asked by many fans to release the acoustic set they recently recorded for a live stream, so they decided to make this magical performance available on all streaming platforms today.

So far, the Corona Acoustic Session was only available on YouTube. Now all fans get the chance to see this powerful live performance in high resolution with high-quality sound anywhere! Watch the Corona Acoustic Session here.

Burning Witches comment: “Something positive that came out of the difficult Corona times, was for sure that we made this spontaneous acoustic jam with those talented friends and guests. Your demand made this release now possible on all streaming portals, thanks a lot for that! It will remain a nice memory this way and it also marks Larissa's first appearance with the Witches! We have heard your call and maybe one day we will do another session like this but you ALL know WE LOVE IT LOUD, so watch out for our new single to come very soon!”

The three songs were recorded live at Little Creek Studio in Switzerland with special guests Courtney Cox (The Iron Maidens), Larissa (the new Witch on guitar), and Noelle Dos Anjos (Nungara, Alkoholika).

Tracklisting:

"Black Magic"

"We Eat Your Children"

"Dance With The Devil"

The Burning Witches are currently in the studio recording their new single, which will be released on September 17.

Lineup:

Laura - vocals

Romana - guitars

Larissa - guitars

Jay - bass

Lala - drums

(Photo - Burning Witches Facebook)