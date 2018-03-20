CALIGULA'S HORSE - "Graves" A Capella Unravelled; Video

"We re-recorded the a cappella section from 'Graves' the other day to give you a little insight into what's going on in there," says Australia’s Caligula's Horse. "In this section we wanted to create the crowded voices of anxiety without resorting to cacophony - so take a closer look and find all the different sets of lyrics as they cross over each other!"

Caligula's Horse released their fourth studio album, In Contact, last September via Inside Out Music. The album can be ordered on CD and 2LP+CD (including exclusive colored versions) here.

Tracklisting:

“Dream The Dead”

“Will's Song (Let The Colours Run)”

“The Hands Are The Hardest”

“Love Conquers All”

“Songs For No One”

“Capulet”

“Fill My Heart”

“Inertia And The Weapon Of The Wall”

“The Cannon's Mouth”

“Graves”

“Songs For No One” video:

“Will's Song (Let the Colours Run)”: