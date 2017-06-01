CALIGULA'S HORSE Stream Tracks From Forthcoming Reissues

Caligula's Horse, one of Australia's most exciting and innovative progressive bands, are set to return to Europe later this month for a string of live dates including support slots with Opeth, Anathema, and Pain Of Salvation, UK headline shows and festival appearances at Midsummer Prog Festival (Valkenburg, Netherlands) and Be Prog! My Friend Festival (Barcelona, Spain). To coincide with that, Inside Out Music will reissue the band's first two albums: Moments From Ephemeral City, and The Tide, The Thief & River's End on June 16th as CD and digital download.

In advance of that, they have launched streams of two tracks taken from the reissues and you can listen to them below.

"The City Has No Empathy" from Moments From Ephemeral City:

"All Is Quiet By The Wall" from The Tide, The Thief & River's End:

Vocalist Jim Grey comments: "We're thrilled that our first two albums will be far easier to get a hold of around the world now through Inside Out Music. Moments and River's End are an integral part of the Caligula's Horse journey - we learned a lot creating them and though it's been some years since their release, we're as proud of them as ever. We're looking forward to sharing fan favorites from our whole back catalogue with our friends in Europe in June!"

Catch Caligula's Horse live in concert:

June

19 - Le Rex - Toulouse, France (with Pain Of Salvation)

20 - Les Docks - Lausanne, Switzerland (with Opeth)

21 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland (with Opeth)

22 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany (with Pain Of Salvation)

23 - Doornroosje - Nijmegen, Netherlands (with Anathema)

24 - Midsummer Prog Festival - Valkenburg, Netherlands

25 - The Talking Heads - Southampton, UK

28 - The Black Heart - London, UK

30 - Be Prog! My Friend Festival - Barcelona, Spain

Moments From Ephemeral City was released in 2011, and is the band's debut album. Originally intended as a solo album by Sam Vallen, it quickly became the start of the story for Caligula's Horse once vocalist Jim Grey became involved. Recorded entirely by the duo, it presents a vision that is colourful, eclectic and vivid.

"Vanishing Rites":

The Tide, The Thief & River's End followed in 2013, and was a concept album that explored themes of oppression, exodus, and the inexorable survival of the human spirit. The album saw them perform with the likes of Protest The Hero, Mastodon, and Opeth, as well as garnering the attention of current label Inside Out Music.

"Dark Hair Down":