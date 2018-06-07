Canada's TYRANT To Release New EP Next Week; "Spoils Of Decimation" Music Video Posted

Edmonton, Alberta's Tyrant are set to release their new EP, entitled The Existential Reversal, on June 15th. The Existential Reversal features Tyrant's most technical material to date, complete with a unique blend of crisp guitar work, smooth bass lines, blistering drumming and devastating vocals. A video for the song "Spoils Of Decimation" can be found below.

"We've been working hard over the past couple years to dial in our sound, which I think is very well represented in this self-produced and recorded EP. The lyrical theme of life encompassed by death flows hauntingly through the mix of heavy and groovy riffs, creating an unforgettable live experience," says vocalist Brett Reid of the EP.

Formed in 2011 by founding members Marshall Dexter (guitars) and Brett Reid (vocals), Edmonton metal band Tyrant quickly gained a local reputation for an energetic and powerful live performance.

Guitarist Robert Brinton joined the band in 2012 and Tyrant began to develop their modern sound. Tyrant continued as a hobby band over the next several years, playing a large number of local bills and festivals while the members pushed to finish their post-secondary educations. Current drummer Kurtis Marceniuk and bass player Taylor Laroche joined in early 2015 to solidify the band's lineup.

The band quickly recorded the self-produced demo Limitations and released it in the summer of 2015. With this new release Tyrant began to earn spots on bigger bills through 2016 and 2017, as the band opened for metal acts Skeletonwitch, Protest the Hero and Goatwhore.

Tyrant also began building its fan base outside of the Edmonton area, as the band played multiple bills in cities across Alberta including Calgary, Red Deer, Fort McMurray and Hinton. Tyrant is relentless in the continuous development of their unique sound and crushing live performances.

The Existential Reversal EP tracklisting:

"Flesh Candle"

"Spoils Of Decimation"

"Feast Upon Deaths Failure"



"Spoils Of Decimation" video: