CANNIBAL CORPSE - “Hammer Smashed Face” Track Featured In New WILL SMITH Film; Video

Cannibal Corpse‘s “Hammer Smashed Face”, lifted from the band's 1992 album Tom Of The Mutilated, has a brief appearance in the new Netflix feature film, Bright, reports ThePRP.

In the below clip you can watch the song serving as the inspiration for some dialogue in the film as the two stars, Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, are driving in a police car.

