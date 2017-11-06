CARMINE & VINNY APPICE To Perform At 2018 Hall Of Heavy Metal History Celebrity Induction Ceremony

Famed drumming brothers Carmine and Vinny Appice will perform songs from their first and newly released joint studio album, Sinister, at the 2018 Hall Of Heavy Metal History Celebrity Induction Ceremony, on January 24th. This great collection is comprised of 13 tunes, and has numerous high profile musicians on all tracks.

"Carmine has been singing lead and background for years. He’s a very good singer and I´m glad he sang one number on this record," says Vinny Appice. "We cannot wait to take the album on the road! Heavy drums and heavy songs. It will kill," says Carmine Appice.

"We are so excited to have Carmine and Vinny Appice perform some of the songs from their Sinister album, at the 2018 Hall Of Heavy Metal History Celebrity Induction Ceremony," says Hall Of Heavy Metal History President Pat Gesualdo. "Vinny was inducted into the Hall in 2017, and Carmine is going to be inducted in 2018."

Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward, Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess, bass virtuoso Billy Sheehan and other metal royalty will be featured in the annual Hall Of Heavy Metal History induction ceremony.

The 2018 all-star induction ceremony takes place Wednesday, January 24th at the Anaheim Wyndham Garden Grove, Anaheim CA. Television and radio personality Eddie Trunk will host the event. An all-star jam and surprise artists will be part of the ceremony. Budderside will perform as special guests. Proceeds to benefit the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund.

The 2018 Hall Of Heavy Metal History inductees Include:

- Bill Ward (Black Sabbath, Ward One)

- Lzzy Hale (Halestorm)

- Billy Sheehan (David Lee Roth, Mr. Big, The Winery Dogs)

- Carmine Appice (Ozzy, Michael Schenker, Paul Stanley), Induction by Vinny Appice

- Anvil

- Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater, Rudess/Morgenstein)

- Riot

- Metal Mike Chlasciak (Halford, Painmuseum, Courtesy of Marshall Amps)

- Munsey Ricci (President, Skateboard Marketing)

- Exodus

- Sammy Ash (COO Sam Ash Music)

- Elliott Rubinson (Dean Guitars, with Rubinson family accepting the Induction)

(Photo - Joey Wester)