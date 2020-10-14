CARNATION Share “Napalm Ascension” Drum Playthrough Video

Old school death metal revivalists Carnation have shared a drum play-through for their new song, “Napalm Ascension,” which is taken from their recently released full length, Where Death Lies.

Drummer Vincent Verstrepen comments: "I'm very excited to unleash the very first drum play-through of Where Death Lies. The writing process of 'Napalm Ascension' came together pretty naturally. Most of the songs on the album started from jam-sessions with the band. I tried to keep a certain flow and groove in this particular song. Enjoy & thank you all for watching!"

Order the album in various formats here.

Where Death Lies was recorded from January to April 2020. The drums were recorded by Wojtek & Sławek Wieslawski at the Hertz Recording Studio in Białystok, Poland and the guitars, bass & vocals were recorded by Yarne Heylen at Project Zero Studio in Nijlen, Belgium.

The cover artwork for Where Death Lies, which is again created by the talented Juan Jose Castellano Rosado, can be found below along with the tracklisting.

Album stream:

"Where Death Lies" lyric video:

"Iron Discipline" video:

"Sepulcher Of Alteration" video:

"Sepulcher Of Alteration" live video:

Lineup:

Simon Duson - Vocals

Jonathan Verstrepen - Guitars

Bert Vervoort - Guitars

Yarne Heylen - Bass

Vincent Verstrepen - Drums