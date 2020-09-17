CARNATION Streaming Where Death Lies Album Ahead Of Official Release

Belgian death metal band, Carnation, are streaming their upcoming full-length, Where Death Lies, in full in advance of its September 18 release. The record can be heard in its entirety below.

Frontman Simon Duson comments: "At last, the moment that we've been waiting for has finally arrived. For nine months we have been preparing the release of our second album, Where Death Lies. It feels extremely satisfying to now present the record in its entirety after all the hard work that we've put into it. We hope you will enjoy this new composition of relentless death metal as much as we do, and we can't wait to start performing these tracks live for you across the globe. Furthermore, we would like to thank all those who have been supporting us these past couple of years. From the Cemetery of the Insane, to the Chapel of Abhorrence; we now march into the realm Where Death Lies..."

Pre-order the album in various formats here.

Where Death Lies was recorded from January to April 2020. The drums were recorded by Wojtek & Sławek Wieslawski at the Hertz Recording Studio in Białystok, Poland and the guitars, bass & vocals were recorded by Yarne Heylen at Project Zero Studio in Nijlen, Belgium.

The cover artwork for Where Death Lies, which is again created by the talented Juan Jose Castellano Rosado, can be found below along with the tracklisting.

Tracklisting:

"Iron Discipline"

"Sepulcher Of Alteration"

"Where Death Lies"

"Spirit Excision"

"Napalm Ascension"

"Serpent's Breath"

"Malformed Regrowth"

"Reincarnation"

"In Chasms Abysmal"

Album stream:

"Where Death Lies" lyric video:

"Iron Discipline" video:

"Sepulcher Of Alteration" video:

"Sepulcher Of Alteration" live video:

Lineup:

Simon Duson - Vocals

Jonathan Verstrepen - Guitars

Bert Vervoort - Guitars

Yarne Heylen - Bass

Vincent Verstrepen - Drums