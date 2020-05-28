CEREBELLION Release "Someone's American Dream" Lyric Video
May 28, 2020, an hour ago
Orange County, California’s Cerebellion has released the heavy new single and lyric video, “Someone’s American Dream”. Watch the clip below.
The new song is an intimate look at the experience of having to choose between a path of financial stability and pursuing one's deepest passions and the structures that make this dilemma a reality for so many. The song is the latest in a series of six new singles to be dropped throughout the year.