CEREBELLION Streaming “Redemption” Video

Orange County, CA based alt-metal band Cerebellion has revealed a stunning new animated lyric video for “Redemption,” the fifth single from the forthcoming album Beyond Our Failures.

“Redemption” reimagines vocalist Joe Arnold’s story of walking away from a stable career to go all-in on his dream of breaking the band through a narrative of a corporate professional aspiring to become a professional kickboxer.

Dynamic weaving in and out of bludgeoning double bass grooves and moody passages reflects the song’s passionate lyrical narrative.

“Joe really captured these strong feelings of both doubt and determination through his lyrics and vocal delivery,” says guitarist and twin brother John Arnold. “As a band, we’re very proud of this song. It’s the most collaborative song on the album and I think you can hear that.”

"Redemption" is available for purchase and streaming on all major services.

Since March of this year, Cerebellion has dropped a single from Beyond Our Failures every six weeks. The culmination of this strategy will be on National Metal Day, November 11, with the release of the album.