CHASTAIN Featuring LEATHER LEONE - Rare Live Video For "The Winds Of Change" Unearthed

Leviathan Records, the label run by guitarist David Chastain, has posted more live footage from the archives. A message states:

"Chastain exploded onto the metal scene with the release of their epic debut album Mystery of Illusion in 1985. Shortly after the release of that album the band met up in Cincinnati, Ohio to play a concert at Bogart's. The band for the show was David T. Chastain on guitar, Leather Leone on vocals, Mike Skimmerhorn on bass, Russell Jinkens on second guitar and Les Sharp on drums. The concert was actually a showcase for a major label that Mike Varney had arranged. We recently found this concert on a Beta tape and had it transferred to digital format. Considering the show was 35 years ago and shot on one camera by a fan, it obviously has some technical flaws but we decided to release it for its 'historical' importance. Leather's performance alone is worth the price of admission! 'The Winds of Change' follows a guitar solo by David T Chastain. Not sure what happened but there is some of the song missing on the tape. Mystery Of Illusion has just been reissued on CD by Divebomb Records."

Watch "I've Seen Tomorrow", "The Black Knight", "Endlessly", "I Fear No Evil", and "Mystery Of Illusion" from the same show below: