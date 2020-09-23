CHASTAIN HARRIS Feat. DAVID CHASTAIN And MICHAEL HARRIS - Rare Live Video Surfaces
September 23, 2020, 34 minutes ago
Leviathan Records has released the video below, along with the following message:
"Live shred guitar from David T. Chastain and Michael Harris. Their band toured across the United States in 91/92 and recorded numerous shows for a couple of live recordings. This track, a David T. Chastain song, and features Michael's impressive chops! Also in this band is David Harbour who plays an amazing solo afterwards. This video was shot by Neal Turpin."