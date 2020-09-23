CHASTAIN HARRIS Feat. DAVID CHASTAIN And MICHAEL HARRIS - Rare Live Video Surfaces

September 23, 2020, 34 minutes ago

news riff notes david chastain michael harris rarities

CHASTAIN HARRIS Feat. DAVID CHASTAIN And MICHAEL HARRIS - Rare Live Video Surfaces

Leviathan Records has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Live shred guitar from David T. Chastain and Michael Harris. Their band toured across the United States in 91/92 and recorded numerous shows for a couple of live recordings. This track, a David T. Chastain song, and features Michael's impressive chops! Also in this band is David Harbour who plays an amazing solo afterwards. This video was shot by Neal Turpin."



Featured Audio

ENSLAVED - "Urjotun" (Nuclear Blast)

ENSLAVED - "Urjotun" (Nuclear Blast)

Latest Reviews