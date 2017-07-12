CHILDRENN Announce New Album; “Royal Fever” Single Streaming

The Copenhagen based rock act Childrenn will release their second album International Exit on October 20th, produced by Randall Dunn. Check out the video for first single "Royal Fever" below.

While the band Childrenn is fresh on the scene, each of its four members have a wealth of experience from other high-profile Danish acts. Collectively, these acts include Psyched Up Janis, The Raveonettes, The Good The Bad, SPEkTR, Sort Sol, Mechanical Bird, Kloster, Hymns From Nineveh and Baby Woodrose

If you're familiar with Danish rock, you know the Childrenn line-up is like a dream come true. The strength of their initial live shows and their debut album Animale from 2016, has only confirmed that they will meet all expectations.

The forthcoming album International Exit is produced by one of experimental rock/metal’s most acclaimed producers Randall Dunn (Earth, SunnO))), Wolves In The Throne Room, Sort Sol, Marissa Nadler, Six Organs Of Admittance, etc.), and is due for release on October 20th via Mighty Music on CD, LP and digital.

The first single “Royal Fever” is accompanied by a dark, mystical video created by Palle Demant. David Lynch meets True Detective meets There Will Be Blood….

Childrenn explains “Royal Fever”:



“Royal Fever has somewhat of Sisyphean theme to it. The song is about a feeling of being stuck and witnessing things coming back to you in new disguises no matter how hard you fight them. As if time runs in circles and everything returns until you find a way to deal with it and break the circle. The song was one of the first we wrote for our forthcoming album and probably the first Childrenn song that contains an actual chorus.”

Tracklisting:

“Cool Ache”

“Royal Fever”

“Where’s The Door”

“Year Of Complaint”

“The Signal Is Clear”

“A New Low”

“11th Hour Lullaby / Cloud #22”

“I Am The Antenna”

“Sing Sing Electric”

“Year Of Desire”

“Royal Fever” video: