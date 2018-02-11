CHILDRENN Debut "11th Hour Lullaby" Music Video

Copenhagen-based rock act, Childrenn, have released a video for "11th Hour Lullaby", a track from their second album, International Exit, released back in October via Mighty Music . Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

“Cool Ache”

“Royal Fever”

“Where’s The Door”

“Year Of Complaint”

“The Signal Is Clear”

“A New Low”

“11th Hour Lullaby / Cloud #22”

“I Am The Antenna”

“Sing Sing Electric”

“Year Of Desire”

"11th Hour Lullaby" video:

“Royal Fever” video: