CHILDRENN Debut "11th Hour Lullaby" Music Video
February 11, 2018, 39 minutes ago
Copenhagen-based rock act, Childrenn, have released a video for "11th Hour Lullaby", a track from their second album, International Exit, released back in October via Mighty Music . Watch the clip below.
Tracklisting:
“Cool Ache”
“Royal Fever”
“Where’s The Door”
“Year Of Complaint”
“The Signal Is Clear”
“A New Low”
“11th Hour Lullaby / Cloud #22”
“I Am The Antenna”
“Sing Sing Electric”
“Year Of Desire”
"11th Hour Lullaby" video:
“Royal Fever” video: