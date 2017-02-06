CHRIS BICKLEY - Digital Reflection Due Via Shredguy Records In March

Digital Reflection is the follow up to Chris Bickley’s Tapestry Of Souls album. On this new release, Chris enlists Dino Fiorenza (bass), Gaetono Nicolosi (drums), and Jimmy Pitts (keyboards), as the core of the band. While special guests include: Steve Johnstad and Terri Lane on vocals, three Indonesian guitar virtuosos; Balawan, Irul FM, and Tiraz Bistara, plus a Shredguy Records reunion of sorts with Adrian English and Mike Abdow (Fates Warning), appearing on guitar.



"It's been great working with the band again," says Chris Bickley. "I had a lot of guests on the last record and it was a positive experience learning to work with so many creative people. This time I wanted to consolidate the band to the same group of players and have some more guests in different areas. I also had a chance to work with my longtime friend Steve Johnstad (aka Zeus), and best friend Terri Lane on two songs with vocals which was exciting to say the least. They both are amazing vocalists and Steve is an exceptional songwriter who contributed to songs for many bands over the years like House Of Lords and Loudness. Steve was also the frontman for the band Mayday. This new record will bring forth a more sonically creative and enjoyable melodic rock experience."

"Ten tracks (eight instrumental and two vocal), will expand the virtuosic limits of the listener's mind, while maintaining the key ingredient of melody. So in Digital Reflection you get the perfect harmony of virtuosity and songwriting," comments Bickley.



Pre-sales for Digital Reflection (with a bonus) will begin February 14th at this location. The album will hit stores on March 15th.