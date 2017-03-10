CHRIS CAFFERY Guests On New Episode Of Discovery Channel's Road Trip Masters

Guitarist Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) has checked in with the following update

"Instead of a song today I am putting up the link the the segment of the show "Road Trip Masters" that I appeared on last summer. My good friends Nick and Wolfy from The Steel Show landed a deal for this show on Discovery Channel's Destination America. It was a fun episode to shoot and I was happy to be a part of their debut season They also use my songs as the show's theme music! Check it out and visit their page and give Road Trip Masters some love!"

Caffery continues to take a track-by-track look at his 2005 solo album, W.A.R.P.E.D. He offers an inside look at the song "Fool, Fool" below.

Caffery: "Greetings my metal friends. Tonight's addition to the musical journey is a song called 'Fool, Fool'. This song is short but not sweet! It was one of my most favorite to play live!

Basically what it is about is that we had plenty of warning that something was up before 9-11. That attack was not the fault of the sitting president at the time. It was the fault of those who didn't take the attackers threats seriously! Hence playing the fool when you had to sit and view the aftermath.

Of course...when all was said and done one would expect nothing but retaliation..."Time to get the night stick!" And we did retaliate...but against who? And who will be the next fool?

This song was in the fun modern metal tuning of B. Really nothing fancy going on. Jeff Plate hammering the drums and Dave Z on the bass. I was the voices and guitars and we added a really cool percussion loop to help move things along. Subtle, but if you listen closely you can hear it!

This song is just straight ahead and fun...

'You should have seen it coming!'

Peace!"

