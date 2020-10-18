CHRIS MANNING - Former KISS Guitarist BRUCE KULICK Guests On New Song / Video "Start Over Now"

No Life Til Metal Records has announced the signing of Dallas guitarist, songwriter, and session player Chris Manning as well as the release of his new album Destination, due out November 11th.

Chris Manning (Dvinity, Chris Manning Band, The Zeppelin Project) returns November 11th with his new album Destination featuring 11 new AOR, melodic rock songs combining Manning’s signature guitar style with the talents of Hollywood vocalist extraordinaire Chris Hodges (Neptune Blue, In The End: Linkin Park tribute). Manning and Hodges collaborate on a wide range of tracks covering many different styles including “Start Over Now”, a stand-out track in the melodic hard rock genre that features the guitar wizardry of legendary KISS / Grand Funk guitarist Bruce Kulick. In addition to his contributions to one track, Bruce Kulick was also the album’s creative consultant.



Check out the brand new debut single “Start Over Now” featuring special guest Bruce Kulick.

"Chris Manning is a talented guitarist with a unique style and approach," says Bruce Kulick. "He is capable of playing his instrument with fluid movements, using his dynamic touch of picking technique and creative chord voicing. His playing excels in his compositions and takes the listener into the colorful ‘World of Manning’. Enjoy his music as he truly explores a full rainbow spectrum of color on this new release."

Chris Hodges is an in-demand vocalist and songwriter with credits that include Paramount Music, Sony, MTV, a licensing deal through 411 Music Group as well as a song on the upcoming Top Gun II soundtrack.

Joining Manning & Hodges are UK session pro drummer Max Salidi and ace UK studio bassist Dan Hawkins who provide a top-flight rhythm section for Manning’s melodic guitar and Hodge’s intense, dynamic vocals. Special guests include legendary KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick, vocalist Chandler Mogel (Outloud, Punky Meadows (Angel), Pareidolia), bassist Rick Read (Herd of Instincts, David Gallegos, The Zeppelin Project), and songwriter Tim Beamguard (Highway 31).

The new album is now available for pre-order at No Life Til Metal Records and the full release will be available everywhere on November 11th 2020.

Tracklisting:

"Sharp"

"Get Me Out"

"Start Over Now" (featuring Bruce Kulick)

"Push"

"Came Out Alive"

"Sovereign"

"Ascendant"

"Implode"

"Heart Of A Chance"

"Collider"

"To The Sixth Sun" (Bonus Track)

For further details, visit Chris Manning on Facebook.



