CHTHONIC Debuts "Taste The Black Tears" Lyric Video

Taiwanese metal outfit, Chthonic, have released a lyric video for "Taste The Black Tears", a track from their latest album, Battlefields Of Asura. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Drawing Omnipotence Nigh"

"The Silent One's Torch"

"Flames Upon The Weeping Winds"

"A Crimson Sky's Command"

"Souls Of The Revolution"

"Taste The Black Tears"

"One Thousand Eyes"

"Masked Faith"

"Carved In Bloodstone"

"Millennia's Faith Undone"

"Autopoiesis"

"Taste The Black Tears" lyric video:

"Millennia's Faith Undone" video:

"Flames Upon The Weeping Winds" video:

"A Crimson Sky's Command" video: