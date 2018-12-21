Classic SAMMY HAGAR, BON JOVI Songs Featured On Bumblebee Motion Picture Soundtrack

Today, Republic Records releases the Bumblebee Motion Picture Soundtrack, in conjunction with the film’s arrival in theatres. Get the soundtrack here.

In addition to featuring “Back To Life” - an original song co-written for the film by Bumblebee lead actress Hailee Steinfeld - the soundtrack also features classics from the eighties, the era of the film. Featured artists include Sammy Hagar, Bon Jovi, The Smiths, Steve Winwood, Simple Minds, Duran Duran, Tears For Fears, and more. What’s more, the soundtrack includes an 80’s Remix of Steinfeld’s “Back To Life.”

Tracklisting:

"Back To Life" - Hailee Steinfeld

"Bigmouth Strikes Again" - The Smiths

"Things Can Only Get Better" - Howard Jones

"Runaway" - Bon Jovi

"Save A Prayer" - Duran Duran

"Higher Love" - Steve Winwood

"Take On Me" - A Ha

"Everybody Wants To Rule The World" - Tears for Fears

"It Takes Two" - Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock

"The Touch" - Stan Bush

"I Can’t Wait" - Nu Shooz

"I Can’t Drive 55" - Sammy Hagar

"Dance Hall Days" - Wang Chung

"Girlfriend In A Coma" - The Smiths

"Don’t You Forget About Me" - Simple Minds

Bonus Track:

Back to Life (80s Remix) - Hailee Steinfeld