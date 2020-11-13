CLUTCH Release New Single "Passive Restraints" Feat. LAMB OF GOD's RANDY BLYTHE; Video

Clutch has released its new single, "Passive Restraints". The song originally appeared as the title track to the bands second EP released in 1992. This newly recorded version is part of the Weathermaker Vault Series and features guest vocals by Randy Blythe from Lamb Of God.

Clutch and Blythe have collaborated on this track live for several years now, the last time at European festival appearances in the summer of 2019. The song can be streamed on Spotify here. The official video for the song was directed by David Brodsky (The Black Dahlia Murder, Papa Roach). Watch below.

"Passive Restraints’ was one of the first Clutch songs I wrote lyrics to," states frontman Neil Fallon. "It was a staple of Clutch sets for years but fell by the wayside as we wrote more and more songs over the years. When we toured with Lamb Of God a few years back, Randy would often ask us to bring it back into rotation. We dragged our feet, and finally, we caved. And we were glad we did. The last time Clutch played Copenhell, Randy joined us on stage to perform the song. We decided to re-record it for the WM Vault Series and thought it was only fitting to have Randy join us."

"When Clutch asked if I wanted to sing an older song with them during our 2016 tour together, I knew immediately which one I wanted to do- 'Passive Restraints' adds Blythe. "We performed it in Milwaukee, then again a few years later at Copenhell Fest in Denmark, and I had a blast both times. I think they were a bit surprised I chose a song released in 1992, but I've been a fan for a long time. I've followed their development as a band since the early days and have enjoyed every album, but as a musician, I know sometimes it's fun to dust off something you haven't played in many years and see how it sounds. The song holds up to this day, and I was honored to sing on its re-release."

The single "Passive Restraints" comes from the upcoming album WeatherMaker Vault Series Vol. I, out on Friday, November 27.