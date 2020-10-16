CONVULSE Streaming New Track “Whirlwind”

Deathstar is the new full-length from Finnish progressive death metal veterans Convulse. A near forty-one-minute masterwork, Deathstar delivers nine tracks that transcend the boundaries of standard death metal. Fusing the prime tenets of death metal, heavy rock, and prog into something innovative and enticing, the record arguably picks up where the band's underrated 1994 Reflections full-length left off adopting a similar genre-bending approach and modernizing it.

In advance of the record's official release October 30 via Transcending Records, the band has unveiled new single, "Whirlwind."

Notes guitarist/vocalist Rami Jämsä, "'Whirlwind' was among the very first tracks we started to compose for Deathstar. The rhythm of the song is a waltz and the main riff and B part came very naturally when we jammed together at our rehearsal studio. We had some difficulties adjusting the chorus and B part together, so we tried different approaches and various ways to find the final version. It was worth of it, because 'Whirlwind' is one of our favorite songs on the album. Mark Knopfler and Dire Straits was the reference guitar sound on the middle part of the song and some can hear echoes from Kingston Wall too.

“Lyrically, 'Whirlwind' is a desperate story about holy wars and nationalism. We have tried to learn to live together thousands of years and we have not learned anything. 'Whirlwind' is a metaphor for the cycle of evilness that we are keeping up from generation to generation. 'Mothers milking their empty breasts, future bleeding in desert. Fathers died before they saw their seeds of life. Whirlwind, the Holy land of death. Whirlwind and moon goes around.'"

Deathstar will be released on CD, limited-edition deluxe CD, digital, cassette, and vinyl formats. For physical pre-orders, visit this location. For digital orders, go here.

Behold the Deathstar artwork and tracklisting:

“Extreme Dark Light”

“Whirlwind”

“The Summoning”

“Chernobyl”

“We Sold Our Soul For Rock'n Roll”

“Deathstar”

“Make Humanica Great Again”

“Light My Day”

“The End”

"Whilrwind":

"The Summoning":

(Band photo by Okko Sorma)