CRADLE OF FILTH - Devil's Night Pay Per View Live Stream Concert Postponed

Vampiric masters of extreme metal, Cradle Of Filth, had been scheduled to perform a live stream concert from St. Mary's Church, Colchester Art Centre, England on the auspicious date of October 30.

It had been promoted as a vicious, delicious, certainly mal-nutritious performance showcasing the band’s new keyboardist and backing singer, as well as a slew of graveyard hits both past, present and possibly future. In short, the ultimate Nightmare before Halloween!

Unfortunately, those plans have come to a screeching halt, as Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth explains: "Due to the ongoing Covid crisis and the uncertainty of travel, we unfortunately need to move the date of our live stream event. With band members residing outside of and throughout the UK, there was a real chance of quarantine or travel issues. The new show date is February 20, 2021. All tickets remain valid and everyone who bought one is automatically entered in to win a custom Cradle Of Filth Midian guitar worth over $2,000. Sorry for any inconvenience, the show will be an epic event not to be missed!”

Next year's live stream has been moved to an undisclosed bigger venue, with twice the production. Tickets are available at this location.