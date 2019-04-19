CRADLE OF FILTH's LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT In Praise Of WEDNESDAY 13 - "An Inspiration To All With Your Stage Performance, Sobriety, And Career Thus Far"

Cradle Of Filth keyboardist / backing vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft has posted a brief message from the road in the US, where COF has been touring with Wednesday 13 as support:

"And this tour’s Coolest Cat Award goes to Mr. Motherfucker 13 himself! What an inspiration to all with your stage performance, sobriety, and career thus far. Thank you for your time and words that have motivated me to remain sober and become the best possible musician I can in the years to come. And also for being so down-to-earth about everything while still remaining the prince of darkness. Sad it’s our last day in Dallas together, but grateful it even happened at all."

Schoolcraft recently checked in with the following update from her official YouTube channel:

"Another topic people keep asking me about is being a solo artist vs. being in a band. Then you have me who a crazy enough to do both and then some. I’m posting videos weekly, so don’t forget to subscribe..."

Check out Lindsay's YouTube channel here.

Cradle Of Filth will perform their 1998 album, Cruelty And The Beast, on a string of exclusive European dates this month. Support on the shows listed below comes from The Spirit.

April

24 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

25 - Paris, France - La Machine

26 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z-7

27 - Parma, Italy - Campus Industry

29 - Warszaw, Poland - Progresja

30 - Bratislava, Slovakia - MMC

Tickets at cradleoffilth.com/tour.