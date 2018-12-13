CUTTHROAT LA Streaming “Crack The Code” Video

Los Angeles hardcore band Cutthroat LA has released a new video for the song "Crack The Code."

"Crack The Code" comes from the band's 2018 debut, self-titled album, produced by Billy Graziadei (Biohazard, Powerflo.) Cutthroat LA is made up of frontman Neil Roemer with Bobby Ponte on drums, Rogelio Lozano on guitar and Jason Birmingham on bass.

"Crack The Code" takes a picture of the difficult to control, despite the harmful consequences’ life of addition. About the song and video Roemer says, “When you travel down the dark path of drug abuse, your soul won’t travel with you.”

Using a mixture of hardcore, beatdown, 90’s hip-hop and thrash as a canvas to express their feelings about the world the members of Cutthroat LA are strongly motivated by political and religious chaos, injustice in the world and what’s really going on in the streets. So much so that their activity doesn’t stop with raising awareness through music, the band is also heavy involved with Greetings with Gratitude, a non-profit organization created to help the homeless in Los Angeles.