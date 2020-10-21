CYHRA - Japan Tour Dates Postponed Until 2021

Like everyone else, Swedish melodic metallers Cyhra were forced to postpone their tour of Japan - slated for June - due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those dates were pushed to this coming December, but the band has been forced to move them to 2021. Following is an update from the band.

"Unfortunately, we have to postpone our tour of Japan again due to the COVID 19 pandemic. We are currently rescheduling the dates for 2021. So, please hold on your tickets they will be valid for the upcoming tour! However, if you can't make it to the new dates, you will be able to claim a refund once the new dates are announced. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and we hope to see all of our friends in Japan very, very soon!"

Loaded with melodic vocal hooks and heavy yet dynamic guitars that stay nailed to the brain for days, this sophomore full-length release proves Jake E (ex-Amaranthe), Jesper Strömblad (ex-In Flames), Euge Valovirta (ex-Shining) and Alex Landenburg (Kamelot) are a band ready to take the world by storm.

No Halos In Hell is available as 2 CD digipak, black vinyl or download. The bonus CD included in the limited digipak includes six additional songs, three of them being exclusive acoustic versions. You can order the format of your choice here.

Tracklisting:

"Out Of My Life"

"No Halos In Hell"

"Battle From Within"

"I Am The One"

"Bye Bye Forever"

"Dreams Gone Wrong"

"Lost In Time"

"Kings Tonight"

"I Had Your Back"

"Blood Brothers"

"Hit Me"

"Man Of Eternal Rain"

"Dreams Gone Wrong" video:

"Out Of My Life" video:

"Battle From Within" lyric video: