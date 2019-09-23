DAGOBA Joins Napalm Events Family
September 23, 2019, an hour ago
French metal outfit, Dagoba, has joined the Napalm Events family.
Since 2003 and their first self titled album, Dagoba have been fiercely climbing up to the top and proudly represent the French metal. Inspired by 90’s American metal acts such as Pantera, Machine Head and Fear Factory - now six albums (four of them in the top 50 album charts) later - Dagoba expanded their furious sound with dark, symphonic and industrial elements culminating on what is to become their strongest album to date, Black Nova. Dagoba sound massive with rich dynamics, towering riffs, vigorous shouts and infectious melodic choruses all over the place.
And they were smashing stages worldwide and played more than 1,500 gigs all over Europe, North America, Asia, and North Africa. Dagoba supported Metallica in Spain, went on European tours with In Flames, Sepultura, Moonspell, Apocalyptica, Fear Factory, Devin Townsend, and mighty Kreator. Together with Dir En Grey they toured the US as well as China and Japan twice. And they played at various festivals like Wacken Open Air, Graspop (x2), Hellfest Festival (x5), Brutal Assault (x2), Sonisphere, Download Festival, Summer Breeze Open Air (x2), Resurrection Fest, Vagos Metal Open Air, Printemps de Bourges, Motocultor, Full Metal Cruise, Full Metal Holiday, With Full force and many more.
"I was watching Dagoba's career with great interest for the last couple of years, and became a fan of this super talented band. And now I feel very honored to work with this amazing live act from now on!" says Napalm Events' booking agent Thorsten Harm.
And the band states: "Dagoba is proud to be working with Napalm Events for worldwide bookings. It's an exciting time for the band, and we are happy to keep touring for our current album #BLACKNOVA and can revealed the following gigs. See you on the road!"
October
11 - Bethune, France - Le Poche
12 - Vernouillet, France - Séchoir
17 - Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Holiday
19 - Hamburg, Germany - Kraken Fest
20 - Bucharest, Romania - Metal Gates
26 - Gisors, France - Metal Fest
November
1 - Liége, Belgium - Reflector
2 - Mons, Belgium - Rock on Mars Fest
9 - St Etinne, France - Le Fil
16 - Angers, France - Magasound Fest
30 - Torhout, Belgium - Troyfest
January
31 - Le Triolet, France - TBA
February
1 - Argenteuil, France - La Cave
March
20 - Marseille, France - Espace Julien
May
2 - Concarneu, France - CAC
June
12 - Büssfeld, Germany - M.O.A Festival
July
1-4 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest