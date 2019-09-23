DAGOBA Joins Napalm Events Family

French metal outfit, Dagoba, has joined the Napalm Events family.

Since 2003 and their first self titled album, Dagoba have been fiercely climbing up to the top and proudly represent the French metal. Inspired by 90’s American metal acts such as Pantera, Machine Head and Fear Factory - now six albums (four of them in the top 50 album charts) later - Dagoba expanded their furious sound with dark, symphonic and industrial elements culminating on what is to become their strongest album to date, Black Nova. Dagoba sound massive with rich dynamics, towering riffs, vigorous shouts and infectious melodic choruses all over the place.

And they were smashing stages worldwide and played more than 1,500 gigs all over Europe, North America, Asia, and North Africa. Dagoba supported Metallica in Spain, went on European tours with In Flames, Sepultura, Moonspell, Apocalyptica, Fear Factory, Devin Townsend, and mighty Kreator. Together with Dir En Grey they toured the US as well as China and Japan twice. And they played at various festivals like Wacken Open Air, Graspop (x2), Hellfest Festival (x5), Brutal Assault (x2), Sonisphere, Download Festival, Summer Breeze Open Air (x2), Resurrection Fest, Vagos Metal Open Air, Printemps de Bourges, Motocultor, Full Metal Cruise, Full Metal Holiday, With Full force and many more.

"I was watching Dagoba's career with great interest for the last couple of years, and became a fan of this super talented band. And now I feel very honored to work with this amazing live act from now on!" says Napalm Events' booking agent Thorsten Harm.

And the band states: "Dagoba is proud to be working with Napalm Events for worldwide bookings. It's an exciting time for the band, and we are happy to keep touring for our current album #BLACKNOVA and can revealed the following gigs. See you on the road!"

October

11 - Bethune, France - Le Poche

12 - Vernouillet, France - Séchoir

17 - Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Holiday

19 - Hamburg, Germany - Kraken Fest

20 - Bucharest, Romania - Metal Gates

26 - Gisors, France - Metal Fest

November

1 - Liége, Belgium - Reflector

2 - Mons, Belgium - Rock on Mars Fest

9 - St Etinne, France - Le Fil

16 - Angers, France - Magasound Fest

30 - Torhout, Belgium - Troyfest

January

31 - Le Triolet, France - TBA

February

1 - Argenteuil, France - La Cave

March

20 - Marseille, France - Espace Julien

May

2 - Concarneu, France - CAC

June

12 - Büssfeld, Germany - M.O.A Festival

July

1-4 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest