Danish Powerhouse DEFECTO Signs To Black Lodge

Black Lodge presents their latest signing Defecto, releasing their second album on March 2nd.



Defecto is Denmark’s newest and finest addition to melodic and progressive metal, featuring huge catchy choruses, massive riffs, blazing solos and grandiose symphonies with a modern feel. Being spotted by grammy award winning producer Flemming Rasmussen (Metallica), Defecto is without doubt the most promising addition to the Danish metal scene since Volbeat.

On March 2nd, Defecto's sophomore album Nemesis will be released. For Nemesis, Defecto’s musical mission was to create songs that have an instant impact on the listener, with a focus on songwriting that breaks down musical barriers instead of trying to fit into a certain sound.



Although Defecto is a relative newcomer to the scene, the band is already doing sold out tours in Denmark, touring in Europe, playing at prestigious festivals such as Copenhell and supporting giants such as Metallica and Rammstein.



Check out the Nemesis album trailer: