July 22, 2018, 7 minutes ago

DANKO JONES Announces Signing Session For New Book In Stockholm This Monday

Toronto rocker Danko Jones has issued the following update:

"Stockholm! On Monday, July 23rd I will be at Sound Pollution Store in Stockholm speaking about my book, I've Got Something To Say. Come and have a listen, get your book signed, or buy a fresh new copy there. We’ll have a few copies for purchase. See you there!"

Event information is available here.

Danko recently released his book, I've Got Something To Say, featuring a foreword by Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, illustrations by Away, Damian Abraham, Eerie Von, Fiona Smyth, Juan Montoya and more. It compiles his best articles written for rock magazines over 10 years. He has posted the following message:

"If you live in Europe and you’re interested in ordering my new book, but it’s too expensive via Amazon, then try Turnaround UK, where shipping rates are markedly cheaper. Only catch is you must wait until July."

European fans can order here.

Danko has posted a brief unboxing video for I've Got Something To Say, which can be viewed below.

Danko Jones (the band) have added four shows (**) to their upcoming European tour this fall. Their schedule is now as follows:

November
14 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts 
15 - Manchester, UK - Ruby Lounge
16 - London, UK - Underworld 
17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Helldorado Festival 
18 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Victorie **
21 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa 
22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle 
23 - Erfurt, Germany - Stadtgarten 
24 - Wien, Austria - Flex 
26 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn 
27 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse 
28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo **
29 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club 
30 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club

December
1 - Pinnarella Di Cervia, Italy - Rockplanet 
6 - Toulouse, France - Connexxion Live 
7 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl **
8 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville 
9 - Münster, Germany - Skaters Palace 
11 - Paris, France- Forum 
12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof 
13 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage 
14 - Hannover, Germany - Faust
15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset **



