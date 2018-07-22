DANKO JONES Announces Signing Session For New Book In Stockholm This Monday
July 22, 2018, 7 minutes ago
Toronto rocker Danko Jones has issued the following update:
"Stockholm! On Monday, July 23rd I will be at Sound Pollution Store in Stockholm speaking about my book, I've Got Something To Say. Come and have a listen, get your book signed, or buy a fresh new copy there. We’ll have a few copies for purchase. See you there!"
Event information is available here.
Danko recently released his book, I've Got Something To Say, featuring a foreword by Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, illustrations by Away, Damian Abraham, Eerie Von, Fiona Smyth, Juan Montoya and more. It compiles his best articles written for rock magazines over 10 years. He has posted the following message:
"If you live in Europe and you’re interested in ordering my new book, but it’s too expensive via Amazon, then try Turnaround UK, where shipping rates are markedly cheaper. Only catch is you must wait until July."
European fans can order here.
Danko has posted a brief unboxing video for I've Got Something To Say, which can be viewed below.
Danko Jones (the band) have added four shows (**) to their upcoming European tour this fall. Their schedule is now as follows:
November
14 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts
15 - Manchester, UK - Ruby Lounge
16 - London, UK - Underworld
17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Helldorado Festival
18 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Victorie **
21 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa
22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
23 - Erfurt, Germany - Stadtgarten
24 - Wien, Austria - Flex
26 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
27 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo **
29 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
30 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club
December
1 - Pinnarella Di Cervia, Italy - Rockplanet
6 - Toulouse, France - Connexxion Live
7 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl **
8 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville
9 - Münster, Germany - Skaters Palace
11 - Paris, France- Forum
12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
13 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage
14 - Hannover, Germany - Faust
15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset **