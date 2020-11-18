DANKO JONES Offering Live Zoom Hangout With Purchase Of "I've Got Something To Say" Book

Toronto rocker Danko Jones has a special holiday offer for the fans. Purchase his book, I've Got Something To Say, from independent bookstore Lion's Tooth via this link and you're going to get a holiday extravaganza. You'll get a personalized, signed bookplate and an invite to a live Zoom hangout with Danko on December 17th. Not a pre- recorded interview, but a live event where Danko will tell you stories and you can ask him questions... with guitars!

I've Got Something To Say was released in June 2018. It features a foreword by Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses), illustrations by Away, Damian Abraham, Eerie Von, Fiona Smyth, Juan Montoya and more. It compiles Danko's best articles written for rock magazines over 10 years.