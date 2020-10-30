DARK TRANQUILLITY Release "The Dark Unbroken" Single; Music Video Streaming

Dark Tranquillity present their final single, “The Dark Unbroken”, from their upcoming seventh studio album, Moment, out November 20 via Century Media.

The band comments: “Filmed in the heart of Gothenburg with renowned TV/film director Erik Eger (Thicker Than Water, One Hundred Years Of Evil) 'The Dark Unbroken' shows the city as we've seen it this year and it reflects our longing to be back on a stage together. Shot in part at the beautiful Stora Teatern that has stood in the center of town since 1859, this serves as a transition to our up - coming streamed live show from the very same stage on the 21st of November. More info on this to follow, until then, enjoy 'The Dark Unbroken'!”

Moment will be available in the following formats and can be pre-ordered here:

- 2CD Edition & Patch

- Standard CD Jewelcase

- Gatefold black 2LP+CD

- Digital Album

- Gatefold clear 2LP+CD – only available at CMDistro EU, limited to 100 copies worldwide

- Gatefold transp. red 2LP+CD - limited to 200 copies worldwide

- Gatefold transp. orange 2LP+CD – only available at EMP, limited to 200 copies worldwide

- Gatefold golden 2LP+CD – only available at Nuclear Blast, limited to 200 copies worldwide

- Gatefold white 2LP+CD – only available at Bengans, limited to 200 copies worldwide

- Gatefold transp. blue 2LP+CD – only available at Bengans, limited to 200 copies worldwide

- Special Edition Band Exclusive Vinyl Version (Smartsleeve Inside-out 2LP Gatefold, 4-page booklet with liner notes, signed art print. Poster, one LP in marbled blue, one LP in marbled orange, hand-numbered by the band) only available through the band’s official merch store.

It’s been four years since the (Swedish) Grammy-nominated album, Atoma, but the time between was creative, innovative, and adventurous. The stalwarts welcomed two top-tier guitarists - Christopher Amott (ex-Arch Enemy) and Johan Reinholdz (Nonexist) - while writing a stunning cluster of songs that not only push Dark Tranquillity’s boundaries outward but also strongly typify the Swedes’ sonic fingerprint. Recorded at Nacksving Studios and Rogue Music by Martin Brändström and then mixed/mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios, Moment is a riveting yet challenging journey from start to finish. Join Dark Tranquillity as they unveil their defining moment.

2CD tracklisting:

Disc 1

"Phantom Days"

"Transient"

"Identical to None"

"The Dark Unbroken"

"Remain in the Unknown"

"Standstill"

"Ego Deception"

"A Drawn Out Exit"

"Eyes of the World"

"Failstate"

"Empires Lost to Time"

"In Truth Divided"

Disc 2

"Silence as a Force"

"Time in Relativity"

"Identical To None":

"Phantom Days":

Moment vlogs:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Part 5:

Part 6:

Dark Tranquillity are:

Mikael Stanne - Vocals

Martin Brändström - Electronics

Anders Jivarp - Drums

Johan Reinholdz - Guitars

Christopher Amott - Guitars

Anders Iwers - Bass

(Photo - Dirk Behlau)