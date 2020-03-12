DARKTHRONE’s Nocturno Culto - "I Would Like METALLICA To Record On Our Equipment"

In a new interview with Guitar World, Ted “Nocturno Culto” Skjellum of Norwegian black metallers Darkthrone wonders what a band like Metallica would sound like if they recorded on his band's equipment.

“Technology has certainly made way for more music and more bands to reach out," he says. "I think that’s a good thing. But what I want from the sound on any album is personality. Let’s take a really big band like Metallica. I would like them to record on our equipment. What would they do to express themselves through that gear? That would be interesting.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Skjellum discusses performing live. "Since we don’t play live, it is a very big difference between making music and creating an album and playing live. Playing live, there you are, you feel like you are in some kind of entertainment business. I don’t miss it.

"I liked being on tour with Satyricon because I see myself as a guitarist. I know I have been doing vocals now on the Darkthrone albums, but basically I am a guitarist. To play live and do the vocals? I think that is a lot of hassle. I don’t like it. If I could just play guitar I would be happy!”

Read more at Guitar World.

(Photo - Ester Segarra)