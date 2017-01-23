DAVID REECE's SAINTED SINNERS - First Official Debut Album Trailer

Sainted Sinners are fronted by the unique, soul-driven voice of American born vocalist David Reece (Accept, Bonfire) and highly gifted guitar player Frank Pané. Rounding out Sainted Sinners are keyboard player Ferdy Doernberg (Axel Rudi Pell), and the dynamic rhythm section of two former Purpendicular members Malte Frederik Burkert on bass, and Hungarian drum maestro Berci Hillman.

El Puerto Records will release the band's self-titled debut album on February 24th. To tide fans over, the first official trailer can be viewed below.

Tracklisting:

"Knight Of The Long Knives"

"Beauty In The Beast"

"Maybe She's Got Balls"

"We're All Sainted Sinners"

"Blue Lightning Man"

"The Love That I Have Found"

"Did You"

"In Need"

"Evangeline"

"Shine Diamond Girl"

"Truth Is A Lie"

(Photo by Matt Bischof)