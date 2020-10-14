DEATH ANGEL - Making The Most Of Unfortunate Times; Video

Bay Area thrash giants, Death Angel, recently surprised fans with a remarkably unique rendition of rock legends Queen & David Bowie's iconic song, "Under Pressure", featured on an unannounced digital EP of the same title out now via Nuclear Blast.

In this new video, the band discuss what it's been like to make the most of the unfortunate times of 2020 as they write and record new music in the wake of COVID-19:

The Under Pressure EP also includes a brand new original song, "Faded Remains", and two newly recorded acoustic versions of "A Room With A View" and "Revelation Song".

Vocalist Mark Osegueda comments: “The Under Pressure EP is something I feel that we needed to release during these very frustrating times...These are very heavy times...And although it’s an all acoustic EP, It’s heavy in a different sense of the word. And music is how we express ourselves best! These times will eventually pass and we shall all regroup and once again celebrate the other side of HEAVY that is the foundation of our truly fantastic Metal scene! Until then...Stay safe, healthy, and happy! I hope you enjoy!!”

Guitarist Rob Cavestany adds: "What started out as simply expressing emotion through music as a cathartic reaction to the madness engulfing our world has turned into our first EP. Pure, raw and spontaneous, it’s also our first all acoustic release. Hoping this offering finds you well and brings warmth to your heart and soul. Together we shall overcome! Thank you for listening."

The Under Pressure EP is out now via Nuclear Blast Records. Listen here (and below).

Tracklisting:

"Under Pressure"

"Faded Remains"

"A Room With A View" (2020 Acoustic Version)

"Revelation Song" (2020 Acoustic Version)