DEE SNIDER Invades Monsters Of Rock Radio

Hard rock legend Dee Snider will take the wheel and drive as he invades the Monsters Of Rock stating tomorrow at 10 AM, PST, continuing through Friday, August 3rd. The Dee Snider Takeover will air globally 10 AM - 3 PM, PST through the Dash Radio Network. Dee will be playing his entire new album along with classic Twisted Sister tracks, some great war stories and celebrating the best in heavy metal, new rock, classic rock, hard rock, NWBHM, and everything in-between.

“We are excited to give the keys to the car to one of the biggest and most authentic voices in rock,” said Harlan Hendrickson, CEO, Monsters Of Rock. “Our partnership with Dash Radio will give rock fans globally the opportunity & to tune in and hear Dee.”

Dee Snider, the Long Island mouth that roared on all-time rock classics including “We’re Not Gonna Take It” and “I Wanna Rock,” already did the solo thing in the early ’90s while Twisted Sister was on hiatus. Apparently, there was something deeper, darker and heavier brewing within Snider that even he might not have known was there. (And this from a man who wrote a horror movie about a killer who sews victims’ mouths shut.)

That darkness shines on his new album For The Love Of Metal, a project that came about when Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta dared Snider to make a modern metal album. The result is heavy on growls, guttural snarls and bowel-rattling bass and guitar riffs.

“Giving brands as iconic as Monsters Of Rock & Dee Snider a home to deliver live programming directly to fans is why we built Dash,” stated Scott Keeney, CEO of Dash Radio. “We can’t wait to welcome Dee Snider to the Monsters of Rock airwaves tomorrow.”

Dash Radio - the world’s largest all original live digital satellite radio platform - has partnered with the gold standard of hard rock for nearly 40 years, Monsters Of Rock, to bring the premier Rock Radio programming alive with a 24/7 worldwide commercial free live radio station.

Monsters Of Rock Radio is live today on the Dash Radio platform and all associated distribution touch-points.

An unboxing video for the Limited Edition Deluxe Boxset edition of For The Love Of Metal can be seen below. Order the box here.

For The Love Of Metal was produced by Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta and features contributions from Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust) and Charlie Bellmore (Kingdom Of Sorrow). Order For The Love Of Metal here.

Dee Snider on the release: "I am beyond excited to be working with one of the world's leading labels for heavy music, it's a perfect home for this album! I believe there's something for every hard rock and metal fan on this record and I cannot wait to unleash it on the world July 27th!"

Jamey Jasta comments: "I'm so happy and proud to have been a part of this project, Dee Snider is an American original, there is no other voice like his on earth, his power and passion really shine through on this album. Metal brings us all together and with Dee still at the forefront, it's a great time to be a fan of heavy music!"

Howard Jones states: "To be given the chance to write for AND sing with Dee Snider, one of the men responsible for shaping heavy music as it is today, is an absolute honor. The voice, the mind, the swagger... the man is one of a kind."

Alissa White-Gluz comments: "I am honored and humbled to sing alongside such a truly unique and talented soul. I love that Dee Snider has continued to shock people for decades just by being himself. I can't wait for everyone to hear our duet! It was no easy task matching up to Dee's level of vocal prowess but I was happy to accept the challenge and I'm in love with the results!"

Tracklisting:

"Lies Are A Business"

"Tomorrow's No Concern"

"I Am The Hurricane"

"American Made"

"Roll Over You"

"I'm Ready"

"Running Mazes"

"Mask"

"Become The Storm"

"The Hardest Way"

"Dead Hearts (Love Thy Enemy)"

"For The Love Of Metal"

“I Am The Hurricane” lyric video:

"Become The Storm" video:

“Tomorrow’s No Concern” lyric video:

