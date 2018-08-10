DEE SNIDER Storms Worldwide Charts With For The Love Of Metal Album

Dee Snider's For The Love Of Metal, released on July 27th via Napalm Records, has garnered high chart positions worldwide. Dee, his team and the Napalm Records crew are very excited to announce the following chart positions.

US:

#1 - Top New Artist Albums

#2 - Top Hard Music Albums (2nd to Halestorm)

#3 - Record Label Independent Current Albums

#8 - Top Current Rock Albums

#13 - Top Internet

#20 - Top Current Albums

#22 - Top Albums By Strata

#26 - Overall Digital Albums



Canada:

#9 - Top Hard Music Albums

#42 - Top Current Albums

#53 - Top Albums

UK:

#12 - Metal

#32 - Independent



Germany:

#26



Switzerland:

#16



Austria:

#65

For The Love Of Metal was produced by Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta and features contributions from Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust) and Charlie Bellmore (Kingdom Of Sorrow). Order For The Love Of Metal here.

Dee Snider on the release: "I am beyond excited to be working with one of the world's leading labels for heavy music, it's a perfect home for this album! I believe there's something for every hard rock and metal fan on this record and I cannot wait to unleash it on the world July 27th!"

Jamey Jasta comments: "I'm so happy and proud to have been a part of this project, Dee Snider is an American original, there is no other voice like his on earth, his power and passion really shine through on this album. Metal brings us all together and with Dee still at the forefront, it's a great time to be a fan of heavy music!"

Howard Jones states: "To be given the chance to write for AND sing with Dee Snider, one of the men responsible for shaping heavy music as it is today, is an absolute honor. The voice, the mind, the swagger... the man is one of a kind."

Alissa White-Gluz comments: "I am honored and humbled to sing alongside such a truly unique and talented soul. I love that Dee Snider has continued to shock people for decades just by being himself. I can't wait for everyone to hear our duet! It was no easy task matching up to Dee's level of vocal prowess but I was happy to accept the challenge and I'm in love with the results!"

Tracklisting:

"Lies Are A Business"

"Tomorrow's No Concern"

"I Am The Hurricane"

"American Made"

"Roll Over You"

"I'm Ready"

"Running Mazes"

"Mask"

"Become The Storm"

"The Hardest Way"

"Dead Hearts (Love Thy Enemy)"

"For The Love Of Metal"

“I Am The Hurricane” lyric video:

"Become The Storm" video:

“Tomorrow’s No Concern” lyric video:

Limited Edition Deluxe Boxset unboxing video:

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)