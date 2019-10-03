DEEP PURPLE - "Highway Star" (Belter Version) Featured On Deluxe Vinyl Edition Of The Expanse Soundtrack

ASG Records, 10:22 pm, and UMe have announced a special, limited edition 2LP color vinyl set of The Expanse. Set for release on December 13, to coincide with the acclaimed show’s Season 4 premiere on Amazon Prime Video, the Collector’s Edition vinyl set is limited to 2,253 copies (the series takes place in the year 2253).

The Collector’s Edition presents 27 songs and score pieces from The Belt and beyond spanning Seasons 1 through 3, including never-before-released versions of tracks featured in the show. The new collection also debuts three original score pieces from The Expanse’s highly anticipated fourth season.

Produced by Grammy nominated producers’ Michael Hodges, Ashely Culp and Kayla Morrison (Blade Runner 2049), The Expanse (Collector’s Edition)’s 27 songs and score pieces are presented on two LPs, pressed on translucent blue and white vinyl. The deluxe gatefold vinyl jacket features composite art developed for the show, unique silver foil lettering, and a special silver foil stamp featuring the official OPA (Belter) logo.

The Collector’s Edition’s never-before-released tracks from Seasons 1-3 include the Belter Version of The Black Keys’ "Tighten Up" from the epic series premiere episode and the super-charged Belter Version of Deep Purple’s "Highway Star" featured in Season 3. The new edition also showcases the show’s riveting original score by award-winning composer Clinton Shorter (District 9, Code Black), including selections from the first three seasons and sneak peek debuts for three Season 4 score pieces.