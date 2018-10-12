DEEP PURPLE Vocalist IAN GILLAN's Former Mansion Left To Rot In Oxfordshire; Photos, Video

A hotel that was once the home of Deep Purple singer Ian Gillan has been left to rot - with the guitar-shaped swimming pool he built covered in green sludge, reports Daily Mail.

Gillan bought the plush property in Wallingford, Oxfordshire with his girlfriend Zoe Dean in 1973. They are believed to have spent £443,000 on a series of extravagant renovations, including building the giant musical-themed swimming pool in the back garden. The vast Tudor mansion was once one of the most luxurious homes for miles around - but now sits covered in mould after being left to decay.

In 1995 a couple called Svenia and Paul Franklin bought the mansion and converted it into a 32-bedroom hotel. The Springs was in business for just 19 years until the owners were forced to shut up shop due to rising upkeep costs of the old-fashioned property.

Now urban explorer Warren Tepper, from Hampshire, has taken a look inside the house for his YouTube channel Warren Urbexing. His video reveals the extent of pond scum and algae covering the pool outside and the thick layer of dust and mould building up on the carpets and ceilings inside.

Read more and see photos and the above mentioned video at DailyMail.co.uk.