Deep Purple's Ian Gillan eloquently delights his interviewer discussing life with the band in this chat from June 10th, 2001, prior to the band playing at The Target Center in Minneapolis. Deep Purple were on tour with Lynyrd Skynyrd and Ted Nugent. Check out pro-shot footage of “Woman From Tokyo” and “Ted The Mechanic” below:

(Deep Purple live photo by Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)