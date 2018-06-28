DEF LEPPARD Announces New Collaboration With Luxury Sneaker Brand Six Hundred Four

Six Hundred Four, a luxury sneaker brand that creates limited edition shoes based off art pieces, announces a limited-edition collaboration with iconic rock band Def Leppard launching for pre-order today. Only 604 individually numbered pairs will be produced and exclusively available to purchase at sixhundredfour.com.

Consisting of four styles, the premium collection draws inspiration from the album art of Def Leppard’s three most iconic albums, On Through the Night, Pyromania, and Hysteria, along with a style dedicated to their highly recognizable Def Leppard logo. Retailing for $265 USD, each style will be on display during the band’s current world tour at their meet and greets, starting July 1st and are expected to ship to customers in October, Size Ranges from EU 36-47.

James Lepp, the founder of Six Hundred Four, explains, “It all started last summer when Phil Collen, the lead guitarist, entered our store. That resulted in a 30-pair exclusive collaboration with him, and now has led to a full collaboration with Def Leppard. Like the Phil Collen series, the Def Leppard collection will be unlike anything that’s hit the market before.”

Def Leppard lead guitarist Phil Collen goes on to say, “Last year I collaborated with Six Hundred Four, so I know first-hand how thoughtfully they treat collaborations. From seeing this new Def Leppard collection, it’s no surprise that the shoes look flawless.”

Lead singer Joe Elliott says, “I always knew the fans we’re going to love the shoes, but when I finally saw the shoes in person, I fell in love with them. I’m looking forward to wearing them on stage.”

Pre-order here to ensure you get a pair.