DEF LEPPARD Guitarst PHIL COLLEN - "Many Musicians Are Flakey And Elitist"

Def Leppard will return to the road this spring for a three month run across North America. The Live Nation promoted outing will storm through cities across parts of the US and Canada. This new leg of dates follows the groups massive 70+ city 2016 tour and is set to kick off on April 8th in Manchester, NH and wrap on June 25th in Indianapolis, IN. Joining Def Leppard on select dates are Poison and Tesla. Tickets will go on sale on January 20th and 21st at LiveNation.com.

Hot on the heels of this announcement, Robert Cavuoto of My Global Mind spoke with Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen; an excerpt follows:

So many rock bands have faded into history or retired, you’re still one of the most beloved rock bands who still tour steadily. What’s your secret?

Phil Collen: "We really love what we do and believe in what we do. I think that is the main thing. We believe in the band a whole and it’s more important than anything else. You have to maintain that and it takes a lot of hard work. With other bands; after a few years, it becomes a chore. Many musicians are flakey and elitist and it doesn’t help. We see it as a blessing and proud of what we do – to just keep pushing the boat out."

Def Leppard is truly a global phenomenon, your music transcends to so many people and cultures around the global like Ambassadors of Rock. What do you think makes you a global success?

Phil Collen: "Mutt Lange really helped us do that. We always wanted the sound to be international and achieve global success. I can’t put really put my finger on it exactly but bands from the '80s like U2, INXS, and Def Leppard always sounded international. You couldn’t tell that we were from England because we all sing with American accents. Rock, pop, and the blues are an American art form. I only figured this out a few years ago as to why I sing like an American but speak like a Brit? [laughing] I realized that I learned from Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder or second hand from Mick Jagger and John Lennon as they both had American inflections."

To read the interview in its entirety, click here.

Tour dates:

April

8 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

10 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

12 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

14 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

15 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum

17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

19 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

21 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

22 - Sioux Falls, SD - Sanford Premier Center

24 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

26 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Cneter **

27 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

29 - Ft Myers, FL - Fort Rock ***

30 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville ***

May

2 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre

3 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

5 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

6 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion ***

24 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

26 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma ***

27 - San Antonio, TX - River City Rockfest ***

29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

31 - Bozeman, MT - Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

June

2 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

3 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

6 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

7 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

9 - Seattle, WA - White River Amph

10 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

12 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

14 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Bank Arena

16 - San Diego, CA - Sleep Train Amphitheatre

17 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - ASANA Amphitheatre

21 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center **

22 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

24 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

25 - Indianapolis, IN - Klipsch Music Center

** Def Leppard and Poison only, no Tesla

*** Def Leppard festival dates

Def Leppard excited and thrilled fans nationwide with their massive 55-plus city summer 2016 North American tour. Def Leppard will now share their masterful performance on DVD and Blu-ray. On February 10th, Eagle Rock Entertainment will release their epic concert film, And There Will Be A Next Time - Live From Detroit, on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2CD, and Digital Video. Today BraveWords is premiering “Animal” from the live release!

Guitarist Phil Collen comments: "Our first ever top ten UK single. It took three years to write and record. Here's the extremely exciting three and a half minute version.”

Watch the “Animal” video below, and read more here.