DEMONIC RESURRECTION Delete Facebook Page With 86,000 Likes; New Page Launched

In a surprising move where most bands are looking to get more likes on their Facebook page, Indian metal band Demonic Resurrection has deleted their Facebook page with 86,000 likes and made a new one starting from scratch.

Frontman Demonstealer, who is the most active member on social media commented: "This has been on my mind for a long time. I've pretty much dedicated my life to this band and when I'm not writing the music or touring I'm busy managing our social media profiles and trying to connect with our fans. We are not a hugely popular band in our country and we had over 60,000 likes from India on the page, if there were even 30,000 dedicated fans in our country for metal we'd have a much bigger and better scene, however the scene seems rather dead than anything.

“So after a year of many different experiments and spending a lot of money on well targeted advertising and posts on our page it just became impossible to reach the few fans we had. So I took the decision to delete the page and start fresh. There is no guarantee that we won't find ourselves in a similar situation 10 years form now but at least we gave it a go and we can say we tried. We're pretty confident with our new album on the horizon the music itself will find it's way to our fans and those that wish to like our page will do so.”

The new Demonic Resurrection Facebook page can be found here.

The band also launched a Pledge Music campaign in support of their upcoming album. The album is slated for release early this year. Fans can support the pledge campaign at this location.